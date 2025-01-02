Quick Intel 价格 (QKNTL)
今天 Quick Intel (QKNTL) 的实时价格为 0.01211793 USD。目前其市值为 $ 968.69K USD。QKNTL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Quick Intel 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.42K USD
- Quick Intel 当天价格变化为 -5.89%
- 其循环供应量为 79.96M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QKNTL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QKNTL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Quick Intel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007597395767214。
在过去30天内，Quick Intel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0047623392。
在过去60天内，Quick Intel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0059712311。
在过去90天内，Quick Intel 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000769847900807581。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0007597395767214
|-5.89%
|30天
|$ -0.0047623392
|-39.29%
|60天
|$ -0.0059712311
|-49.27%
|90天
|$ +0.000769847900807581
|+6.78%
Quick Intel 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.37%
-5.89%
-22.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? QUICKI is a suite of safety and security multi-chain tools, with first of its kind scam detection mechanisms for Blockchain, keeping Web3 safer! While other scanners do similar scans, the date is not in real-time. QUICKI scans the asset in real-time at the time of scan to provide an accurate result without stale data. With investors using QUICKI to scan projects before they invest, they get a wholeistic view of that token like taxes, honeypot check, locked liquidity, hidden owner, hidden malicious functions, hidden contract modifiers, and more. Quicki also has a Dashboard that is a one-stop shop for new and existing tokens across chains, directly integrated with the Quicki Scan to quickly spot scams and avoid them. What makes your project unique? QUICKI has created the first of its kind tool that scans down to the contract and alerts on malicious code. History of your project. Launched on February 11th, 2023, and have done over 5 thousand scans on tokens. What’s next for your project? QUICKI’s future plans include expanding to support more chains and become the defacto in safety and security in web3. What can your token be used for? The token can be used to unlock tier levels on the platform that unlocks additional features.
|1 QKNTL 兑换 AUD
A$0.019388688
|1 QKNTL 兑换 GBP
￡0.009694344
|1 QKNTL 兑换 EUR
€0.0116332128
|1 QKNTL 兑换 USD
$0.01211793
|1 QKNTL 兑换 MYR
RM0.0541671471
|1 QKNTL 兑换 TRY
₺0.4278841083
|1 QKNTL 兑换 JPY
¥1.903726803
|1 QKNTL 兑换 RUB
₽1.3631459457
|1 QKNTL 兑换 INR
₹1.0391124975
|1 QKNTL 兑换 IDR
Rp195.4504565079
|1 QKNTL 兑换 PHP
₱0.7018705056
|1 QKNTL 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.6151061268
|1 QKNTL 兑换 BRL
R$0.0752523453
|1 QKNTL 兑换 CAD
C$0.0174498192
|1 QKNTL 兑换 BDT
৳1.448092635
|1 QKNTL 兑换 NGN
₦18.7293514287
|1 QKNTL 兑换 UAH
₴0.5102860323
|1 QKNTL 兑换 VES
Bs0.61801443
|1 QKNTL 兑换 PKR
Rs3.377267091
|1 QKNTL 兑换 KZT
₸6.3610649949
|1 QKNTL 兑换 THB
฿0.4149179232
|1 QKNTL 兑换 TWD
NT$0.3985587177
|1 QKNTL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.010906137
|1 QKNTL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0941563161
|1 QKNTL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1225122723