QUEEN 价格 (QUEEN)
今天 QUEEN (QUEEN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 57.39K USD。QUEEN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
QUEEN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 62.63K USD
- QUEEN 当天价格变化为 +29.09%
- 其循环供应量为 999.91M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QUEEN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QUEEN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，QUEEN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，QUEEN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，QUEEN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，QUEEN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+29.09%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
QUEEN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.72%
+29.09%
+27.15%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$QUEEN Coin is TikTok's newest viral memecoin! Over 10k+ TikToks in just 2 days, and it's only getting bigger. Fresh content drops nonstop as the QUEEN trend takes over. The 'Queen Never Cry' or 'Queen Don’t Cry' meme originates from the Korean webcomic The Ki Sisters. In a scene from Chapter 34, a mother whispers 'Queen never cry' to her newborn baby. The baby, initially crying, stops immediately, crosses her arms, and adopts a composed expression, leaving the medical staff stunned. The meme went viral on platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok, where users remixed the scene into various edits and paired it with popular soundtracks. The catchphrase 'Queen never cry' has become a symbol of female / human emotional resilience and has transcended gender / race boundaries as a reminder that we are stronger than our circumstances. As of the time of the writing of this description, the meme has surpassed 12 million views on TikTok alone. The project is a "meme" coin, supported by a strong community of ~2,650 holders and over 800 members in the project's telegram channel. The project also has a TikTok account, where the team is actively producing fresh content daily. The meme itself has garnered much online media outlet coverage - an example of such is included by link here (https://tribune.com.pk/story/2512723/queen-never-cry-meme-goes-viral-origin-traced-to-korean-webcomic-scene-with-emotional-resilience)
