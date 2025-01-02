Polymath 价格 (POLY)
今天 Polymath (POLY) 的实时价格为 0.04775226 USD。目前其市值为 $ 42.92M USD。POLY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Polymath 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.37K USD
- Polymath 当天价格变化为 +28.85%
- 其循环供应量为 898.55M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 POLY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 POLY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Polymath 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01069082。
在过去30天内，Polymath 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0009175740。
在过去60天内，Polymath 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0141105301。
在过去90天内，Polymath 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.006355519598404485。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01069082
|+28.85%
|30天
|$ +0.0009175740
|+1.92%
|60天
|$ +0.0141105301
|+29.55%
|90天
|$ +0.006355519598404485
|+15.35%
Polymath 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
+28.85%
+5.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Polymath provides technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. Over 200 security tokens have been deployed using their Ethereum-based solution and they are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. Polymath streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance. Recognizing that the industry lacked security-specific standards, Polymath spearheaded the creation of a unified standard for security tokens on Ethereum, ERC 1400. ERC 1400 acts as an umbrella of standards and is designed to address some of the challenges in managing security tokens by enabling the ability to conserve UBO rights for custodied assets, and automate transfer control (including KYC verification) and corporate actions (including capital distribution or voting). Polymath has brought forward many advanced innovations that address regulatory and market needs head-on. They have built a series of tools on the chain that offer non-technical users an intuitive means to access the chain’s functionality, and are also in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built for security tokens and the first specialized chain of this nature. Security tokens have the ability to alter the financial landscape, unlocking trillions of dollars in asset value and investment, programmably automating operations, and driving new paths to liquidity - but there are significant barriers standing in the way of institutional adoption. The foundations of Polymesh are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions. Those four principles are Identity, Compliance, Confidentiality, and Governance. When put together, these four pillars can also support complex operations, such as settlement. When it comes to creating and managing digital securities, Polymesh’s specificity gives it, and the applications built on it, a distinct advantage over those leveraging general-purpose blockchains. The purpose-built infrastructure addresses the gaps in standard blockchain architecture to align the functioning of the blockchain with the requirements of modern capital markets. By combining Polymesh’s deep functionality with user-friendly tools, Polymath stands to transform capital markets. All transactions on the Polymath platform take place using the native POLY token. POLY is the utility token that fuels Polymath Token Studio on Ethereum and is used by issuers creating and managing security tokens on the platform.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 POLY 兑换 AUD
A$0.076403616
|1 POLY 兑换 GBP
￡0.038201808
|1 POLY 兑换 EUR
€0.0458421696
|1 POLY 兑换 USD
$0.04775226
|1 POLY 兑换 MYR
RM0.2134526022
|1 POLY 兑换 TRY
₺1.685654778
|1 POLY 兑换 JPY
¥7.5033126138
|1 POLY 兑换 RUB
₽5.3726067726
|1 POLY 兑换 INR
₹4.094756295
|1 POLY 兑换 IDR
Rp770.1976341078
|1 POLY 兑换 PHP
₱2.7653333766
|1 POLY 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.4243822402
|1 POLY 兑换 BRL
R$0.2970190572
|1 POLY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0687632544
|1 POLY 兑换 BDT
৳5.70639507
|1 POLY 兑换 NGN
₦73.8054155334
|1 POLY 兑换 UAH
₴2.0108476686
|1 POLY 兑换 VES
Bs2.43536526
|1 POLY 兑换 PKR
Rs13.308554862
|1 POLY 兑换 KZT
₸25.0665938418
|1 POLY 兑换 THB
฿1.635514905
|1 POLY 兑换 TWD
NT$1.5705718314
|1 POLY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.042977034
|1 POLY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.3710350602
|1 POLY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.4827753486