Pinealon ($PNL) is a token within the NootropicsDAO ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous organization on the Solana blockchain. It was launched via pump.science to fund biotech research, with its utility directly tied to a model that turns token trading volume into capital for scientific experiments. The project operates in collaboration with pump.science, a platform that conducts the scientific experiments and streams the results in real-time. This unique model leverages the crypto market to finance real-world scientific studies, with the DAO community governing the use of funds to research and develop nootropics and longevity-enhancing compounds. All experiment data will be tested and made available directly on the platform and fed into Nexus, the project's main knowledge graph. Profits from the sale of physical Pinealon capsules will be used for a perpetual token buy-back and burn mechanism, creating a direct economic link between real-world utility and the token's value. The core purpose of the project is to provide a transparent, community-governed vehicle for accelerating scientific discovery, with all experiment data being tested and made available directly on the platform.

