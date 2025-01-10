Orange 价格 (ORA)
今天 Orange (ORA) 的实时价格为 0.246278 USD。目前其市值为 $ 26.61K USD。ORA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Orange 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.07K USD
- Orange 当天价格变化为 +0.77%
- 其循环供应量为 108.04K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ORA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ORA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Orange 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00189264。
在过去30天内，Orange 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0928156025。
在过去60天内，Orange 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Orange 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00189264
|+0.77%
|30天
|$ -0.0928156025
|-37.68%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Orange 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.09%
+0.77%
-13.96%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors. One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure. Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers. In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ORA 兑换 AUD
A$0.39650758
|1 ORA 兑换 GBP
￡0.19948518
|1 ORA 兑换 EUR
€0.23888966
|1 ORA 兑换 USD
$0.246278
|1 ORA 兑换 MYR
RM1.10578822
|1 ORA 兑换 TRY
₺8.72316676
|1 ORA 兑换 JPY
¥38.94147736
|1 ORA 兑换 RUB
₽25.0587865
|1 ORA 兑换 INR
₹21.18729634
|1 ORA 兑换 IDR
Rp3,972.22525034
|1 ORA 兑换 PHP
₱14.40972578
|1 ORA 兑换 EGP
￡E.12.45181568
|1 ORA 兑换 BRL
R$1.4899819
|1 ORA 兑换 CAD
C$0.35464032
|1 ORA 兑换 BDT
৳30.04099044
|1 ORA 兑换 NGN
₦381.23341844
|1 ORA 兑换 UAH
₴10.43972442
|1 ORA 兑换 VES
Bs13.052734
|1 ORA 兑换 PKR
Rs68.67708308
|1 ORA 兑换 KZT
₸129.48312128
|1 ORA 兑换 THB
฿8.51629324
|1 ORA 兑换 TWD
NT$8.1148601
|1 ORA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.22411298
|1 ORA 兑换 HKD
HK$1.91604284
|1 ORA 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.47755668