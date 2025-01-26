Nibbles 价格 (NIBBLES)
今天 Nibbles (NIBBLES) 的实时价格为 0.00004071 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NIBBLES 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Nibbles 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.90M USD
- Nibbles 当天价格变化为 +103.41%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NIBBLES兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NIBBLES 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Nibbles 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Nibbles 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Nibbles 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Nibbles 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+103.41%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Nibbles 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.87%
+103.41%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Nibbles is about storytelling on Solana. The token, a memecoin/community token, was 100% stealth and fair launched. No insiders, no pre-sale, no individual team allocations! Meet Nibbles, a curious red panda who yearned for more than his daily routine of bamboo feedings and scheduled naps. One fateful night, he discovered a world beyond his enclosure's bars – a vibrant cityscape pulsing with endless possibilities. Inspired by Nibbles' spirit of adventure, we've created something pure and transparent. No presales, zero taxes, locked liquidity pool – because true liberation shouldn't come with fine print. This is more than a token; it's an invitation to join Nibbles on his journey into a world where possibilities are unlimited and adventure awaits around every corner. Welcome to the wild side of Solana.
