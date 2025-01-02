NFTrade 价格 (NFTD)
今天 NFTrade (NFTD) 的实时价格为 0.00323222 USD。目前其市值为 $ 150.45K USD。NFTD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
NFTrade 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 266.49 USD
- NFTrade 当天价格变化为 -4.90%
- 其循环供应量为 46.58M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NFTD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NFTD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，NFTrade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000166888641419199。
在过去30天内，NFTrade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004050802。
在过去60天内，NFTrade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002743747。
在过去90天内，NFTrade 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00081652865268258。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000166888641419199
|-4.90%
|30天
|$ -0.0004050802
|-12.53%
|60天
|$ -0.0002743747
|-8.48%
|90天
|$ -0.00081652865268258
|-20.16%
NFTrade 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.10%
-4.90%
-4.63%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
NFTrade is the first cross-chain and blockchain-agnostic NFT platform. We are an aggregator of all NFT marketplaces and host the complete NFT lifecycle, allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, swap, farm, and leverage NFTs across different blockchains. Using NFTrade, anyone can gain access to the entirety of their NFT, unlocking the total value of the NFT market. NFTrade is currently live on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain mainnets, with at least two additional mainnet integrations taking place before the end of 2021. Since launching its mainnet marketplace, NFTrade has become the #1 NFT marketplace on Avalanche (and #4 dApp in the entire Avalanche ecosystem by users and trading volume), the #2 NFT marketplace on Polygon, and is quickly becoming one of the go-to marketplaces for Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum NFT collectors, creators, and gamers. NFTrade brings the entire ecosystem to one platform.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 NFTD 兑换 AUD
A$0.0052038742
|1 NFTD 兑换 GBP
￡0.002585776
|1 NFTD 兑换 EUR
€0.0031352534
|1 NFTD 兑换 USD
$0.00323222
|1 NFTD 兑换 MYR
RM0.0144480234
|1 NFTD 兑换 TRY
₺0.1140650438
|1 NFTD 兑换 JPY
¥0.507781762
|1 NFTD 兑换 RUB
₽0.3588087422
|1 NFTD 兑换 INR
₹0.2771305428
|1 NFTD 兑换 IDR
Rp52.1325733466
|1 NFTD 兑换 PHP
₱0.1874041156
|1 NFTD 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1640674872
|1 NFTD 兑换 BRL
R$0.020039764
|1 NFTD 兑换 CAD
C$0.0046543968
|1 NFTD 兑换 BDT
৳0.38625029
|1 NFTD 兑换 NGN
₦4.9956869098
|1 NFTD 兑换 UAH
₴0.1361087842
|1 NFTD 兑换 VES
Bs0.16484322
|1 NFTD 兑换 PKR
Rs0.900819714
|1 NFTD 兑换 KZT
₸1.6966892446
|1 NFTD 兑换 THB
฿0.1108328238
|1 NFTD 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1062753936
|1 NFTD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0029413202
|1 NFTD 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0251143494
|1 NFTD 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0326777442