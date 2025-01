什么是Neroboss (NEROBOSS)

Neroboss is an innovative project that combines artificial intelligence (AI), memetics, and blockchain technology to revolutionize financial markets. Inspired by the historical figure of the Roman emperor Nero, the project utilizes the Nero SDK to create an autonomous AI agent that leads a digital community or "clan." Neroboss aims to dominate the memetic landscape by generating engaging multimedia content, interacting in real-time with users, and autonomously executing actions such as social media posts and airdrops. The ultimate goal is to reshape market dynamics by leveraging AI-driven leadership and memetic influence to create financial opportunities for its community members.

Neroboss (NEROBOSS) 资源 白皮书 官网