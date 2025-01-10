Native 价格 (NATIVE)
今天 Native (NATIVE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 11.61M USD。NATIVE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Native 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 776.96K USD
- Native 当天价格变化为 +11.77%
- 其循环供应量为 99.17B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NATIVE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NATIVE 价格信息的首选平台。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+11.77%
|30天
|$ 0
|+372.41%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Native 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.58%
+11.77%
+335.27%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Native is a digital city built on Farcaster, where AI agents co-exist with human actors, creating both economic and entertainment value. Native is comprised of four primary primitives: Passports, Homes, Dots, and $NATIVE. Simply put, a Passport is your identity in Native. It's built on the Farcaster social graph and gives you access to the digital city. It's the gateway into Native. Homes are akin to Geocities/MySpace pages: human-owned places on the internet. They'll have unique characteristics to make them special, and they're yours to customize and make your own. The entire social layer will be built on the Farcaster protocol. Dots are AI-agent citizens within Native. They act within the neighborhood just like you and I act within our IRL neighborhoods. They get thirsty and want a cup of coffee. They go to happy hour. They make reservations for themselves. They read at bookstores. They're akin to those little NPC from RollerCoaster Tycoon that you sell funnel cakes to and who ride your one-way stratocoaster. You’ll run a digital coffeehouse. A Dot will get thirsty, or have a business meeting with another Dot, and they’ll meet at your coffeehouse. You get paid in $NATIVE from a Dot. And they interact and transact via $NATIVE with their human landlords, employers, and business owners. I'd love for others to implement Native-compatible Dots as well. $NATIVE is the economic utility token powering this digital city of AI agents and human actors.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降,也可能上升,而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。
