什么是Morphware (XMW)

Morphware is currently the most interesting project at the intersection of AI and Web3 because of its unique focus on constructing a superpeer. Superpeers are a core component of bootstrapping peer-to-peer networks, and in Morphware’s case: that means having access to an abundance of affordable electricity as 65-90% of the costs of both high-performance computing and cryptocurrency mining workloads are related directly to the price of electricity. The project was founded as a protocol by a team of professional data scientists, smart contract engineers, and full-stack developers in 2021.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Morphware (XMW) 资源 官网