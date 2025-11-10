Exosama Network is the inevitable next chapter for the ever-growing Moonsama Multiverse Community. It is a versatile metaverse-focused blockchain built to accommodate NFT projects from many fields of life, such as gaming, music, artwork, and fashion. The Network features high-performance EVM capability, and can be bridged to multiple metaverses and ecosystems.

Exosama Network is the first enterprise-grade blockchain with a simple but fair NFT-based governance model and a gas token that originates from players' in-game efforts. It is structured to host and accommodate the entire Moonsama metaverse and game economy. SAMA, the gas and utility coin of Exosama Network, may be minted through the migration of Raresama (Poop) tokens, earlier distributed to players in the Moonsama Multiverse proportional to their in-game activity and achievements.