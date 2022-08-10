Minted（MTD）代币经济学
Minted（MTD）信息
Minted.network is a decentralised NFT platform that aspires to be the digital bazaar of wonders for everyone to discover, trade, and find NFT gems, native to Ethereum and Cronos. Aiming to bring more tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities, all without the technical complexities that riddle many aspiring collection owners.
Minted™ provide these key functions:
- Self-Custodial Trading - users maintain full control of their NFTs.
- Multi-chain Support - supports both Ethereum and Cronos.
- Native $MTD token - $MTD is Minted™’s native token on Cronos designed to incentivize the long term supporters of the platform.
- Security First - Minted™ smart contracts are fully audited by Blocksec.
Minted offers below main features:
- Launchpad
- Rewards:
- Listing: earn rewards by listing eligible NFTs with less than 2x floor price, and boost the reward by listing under 1.1x of the floor price. Rewards are distributed daily (via $MTD) and available for claiming anytime
- Staking: by depositing your $MTD at Minted™ Vaults, you can earn platform rewards and $MTD rewards
Tokenomics $MTD is Minted’s native token built on the Cronos chain, which will be used to reward users for various activities at platform participation. In the future, $MTD may also be used for governance of the platform.
There will be a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) $MTD tokens Business Development Reserve 35.0% (Unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)) Liquidity and Staking Management 28.4%(Staking Incentives distributed over 48 Months; Liquidity Management unlocked at TGE) Team 16.5% (24 month linear monthly vesting) Treasury 15% (Unlocked at TGE) Platform Rewards 5% (Distributed over 48 months) Public Launch 0.1% (40% immediate unlock; 60% linear monthly vesting at 10% per month)
Read more: https://minted.network/about/litepaper.pdf
- Minted just concluded its public sale on Aug 10th, 2022
- $MTD is now available for trading on VVS Finance
Minted（MTD）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Minted（MTD）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Minted（MTD）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Minted（MTD）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MTD 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MTD 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 MTD 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 MTD 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
