Minted 价格 (MTD)
今天 Minted (MTD) 的实时价格为 0.01876094 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.31M USD。MTD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Minted 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.15K USD
- Minted 当天价格变化为 +7.65%
- 其循环供应量为 230.52M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MTD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MTD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Minted 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00133369。
在过去30天内，Minted 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0058582554。
在过去60天内，Minted 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0061214301。
在过去90天内，Minted 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00240587423804368。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00133369
|+7.65%
|30天
|$ -0.0058582554
|-31.22%
|60天
|$ +0.0061214301
|+32.63%
|90天
|$ +0.00240587423804368
|+14.71%
Minted 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.23%
+7.65%
-1.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Minted.network is a decentralised NFT platform that aspires to be the digital bazaar of wonders for everyone to discover, trade, and find NFT gems, native to Ethereum and Cronos. Aiming to bring more tools for collection owners to design, curate, and offer utilities to their communities, all without the technical complexities that riddle many aspiring collection owners. Minted™ provide these key functions: 1. Self-Custodial Trading - users maintain full control of their NFTs. 2. Multi-chain Support - supports both Ethereum and Cronos. 3. Native $MTD token - $MTD is Minted™’s native token on Cronos designed to incentivize the long term supporters of the platform. 4. Security First - Minted™ smart contracts are fully audited by Blocksec. Minted offers below main features: - Launchpad - Rewards: 1. Listing: earn rewards by listing eligible NFTs with less than 2x floor price, and boost the reward by listing under 1.1x of the floor price. Rewards are distributed daily (via $MTD) and available for claiming anytime 2. Staking: by depositing your $MTD at Minted™ Vaults, you can earn platform rewards and $MTD rewards Tokenomics $MTD is Minted’s native token built on the Cronos chain, which will be used to reward users for various activities at platform participation. In the future, $MTD may also be used for governance of the platform. There will be a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) $MTD tokens Business Development Reserve 35.0% (Unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)) Liquidity and Staking Management 28.4%(Staking Incentives distributed over 48 Months; Liquidity Management unlocked at TGE) Team 16.5% (24 month linear monthly vesting) Treasury 15% (Unlocked at TGE) Platform Rewards 5% (Distributed over 48 months) Public Launch 0.1% (40% immediate unlock; 60% linear monthly vesting at 10% per month) Read more: https://minted.network/about/litepaper.pdf - Minted just concluded its public sale on Aug 10th, 2022 - $MTD is now available for trading on VVS Finance
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MTD 兑换 AUD
A$0.030017504
|1 MTD 兑换 GBP
￡0.015008752
|1 MTD 兑换 EUR
€0.0180105024
|1 MTD 兑换 USD
$0.01876094
|1 MTD 兑换 MYR
RM0.0838614018
|1 MTD 兑换 TRY
₺0.6624487914
|1 MTD 兑换 JPY
¥2.9479065022
|1 MTD 兑换 RUB
₽2.09184481
|1 MTD 兑换 INR
₹1.6085629956
|1 MTD 兑换 IDR
Rp302.5957640882
|1 MTD 兑换 PHP
₱1.0868212542
|1 MTD 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.9523053144
|1 MTD 兑换 BRL
R$0.1157549998
|1 MTD 兑换 CAD
C$0.0270157536
|1 MTD 兑换 BDT
৳2.24193233
|1 MTD 兑换 NGN
₦29.0415599012
|1 MTD 兑换 UAH
₴0.7890851364
|1 MTD 兑换 VES
Bs0.95680794
|1 MTD 兑换 PKR
Rs5.225859837
|1 MTD 兑换 KZT
₸9.8481802342
|1 MTD 兑换 THB
฿0.6429374138
|1 MTD 兑换 TWD
NT$0.6168597072
|1 MTD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.016884846
|1 MTD 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1457725038
|1 MTD 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.189485494