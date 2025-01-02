Merit Circle 价格 (MC)
今天 Merit Circle (MC) 的实时价格为 0.19658 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.34M USD。MC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Merit Circle 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.20K USD
- Merit Circle 当天价格变化为 -0.79%
- 其循环供应量为 11.91M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Merit Circle 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0015758511957868。
在过去30天内，Merit Circle 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0302804361。
在过去60天内，Merit Circle 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1429735775。
在过去90天内，Merit Circle 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -1.4379203490703862。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0015758511957868
|-0.79%
|30天
|$ -0.0302804361
|-15.40%
|60天
|$ -0.1429735775
|-72.73%
|90天
|$ -1.4379203490703862
|-87.97%
Merit Circle 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.86%
-0.79%
-8.67%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Merit Circle DAO is an ever-evolving digital ecosystem built by a global community to ensure the future of gaming. With a strong foundation in the web3 space, we are committed to integrating the endless possibilities of blockchain technology with the latest in gaming to create the next generation of immersive gaming experiences. Activities by the Merit Circle DAO can be divided into four verticals, each with their own respective product. Collectively, they form an ecosystem that adds value to the DAO and, thereby, the $MC token. Merit Circle investments: Since its creation, the DAO has invested in countless projects across the web3 landscape and worked hard to create a resilient treasury that’s able to weather the shifting tides of the industry. In order to continue supporting the growth of the DAO, we are committed to optimally running the treasury to ensure we have the resources to support our growth. Merit Circle gaming: The Merit Circle DAO would not exist without the gaming industry. While we look towards expansion across our ecosystem, we will continue to scale-in games that are engaging and well-designed. Setting our sights on disrupting the dated practices set by the industry, we will be focusing on advancing our gaming infrastructure to ensure it is both entertaining and rewarding for gamers. Merit Circle studios: As an organization at the forefront of gaming, the Merit Circle DAO is determined to contribute to the industry on a much larger scale. Through our studios vertical, we can unleash our creativity and take a hands-on approach in building new games and incubating innovative projects. As the DAO has expanded, so too has our knowledge and experience of the industry, which we aim to leverage while growing this space. Sphere marketplace: The explosive growth of the NFT space in the web3 industry exposed some clear areas for improvement that prevent it from reaching a broader audience. With our vast amount of in-house knowledge and experience in gaming, we are committed to making our NFT marketplace Sphere the best fit for gamers.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
