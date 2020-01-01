Merit Circle（MC）代币经济学
Merit Circle（MC）信息
The Merit Circle DAO is an ever-evolving digital ecosystem built by a global community to ensure the future of gaming. With a strong foundation in the web3 space, we are committed to integrating the endless possibilities of blockchain technology with the latest in gaming to create the next generation of immersive gaming experiences.
Activities by the Merit Circle DAO can be divided into four verticals, each with their own respective product. Collectively, they form an ecosystem that adds value to the DAO and, thereby, the $MC token.
Merit Circle investments: Since its creation, the DAO has invested in countless projects across the web3 landscape and worked hard to create a resilient treasury that’s able to weather the shifting tides of the industry. In order to continue supporting the growth of the DAO, we are committed to optimally running the treasury to ensure we have the resources to support our growth.
Merit Circle gaming: The Merit Circle DAO would not exist without the gaming industry. While we look towards expansion across our ecosystem, we will continue to scale-in games that are engaging and well-designed. Setting our sights on disrupting the dated practices set by the industry, we will be focusing on advancing our gaming infrastructure to ensure it is both entertaining and rewarding for gamers.
Merit Circle studios: As an organization at the forefront of gaming, the Merit Circle DAO is determined to contribute to the industry on a much larger scale. Through our studios vertical, we can unleash our creativity and take a hands-on approach in building new games and incubating innovative projects. As the DAO has expanded, so too has our knowledge and experience of the industry, which we aim to leverage while growing this space.
Sphere marketplace: The explosive growth of the NFT space in the web3 industry exposed some clear areas for improvement that prevent it from reaching a broader audience. With our vast amount of in-house knowledge and experience in gaming, we are committed to making our NFT marketplace Sphere the best fit for gamers.
Merit Circle（MC）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Merit Circle（MC）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Merit Circle（MC）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Merit Circle（MC）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MC 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MC 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 MC 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 MC 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。