MBC 价格 (MBC)
今天 MBC (MBC) 的实时价格为 0.0230687 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.92M USD。MBC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MBC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 77.35K USD
- MBC 当天价格变化为 +2.68%
- 其循环供应量为 300.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MBC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MBC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MBC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00060315。
在过去30天内，MBC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MBC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MBC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00060315
|+2.68%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MBC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.33%
+2.68%
+93.18%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
**Miners.Club Project Description** Miners.Club, founded in August 2024, is a decentralized mining platform dedicated to democratizing access to global computing power. By leveraging hashrate tokenization, Miners.Club offers computing power products and services to both individual miners and institutional investors, removing the technical barriers typically associated with traditional mining. The platform enables seamless participation in mining activities through a decentralized marketplace, providing users with a fair, transparent, and efficient mining environment. At the core of Miners.Club’s mission is the principle of “computing power equality.” The platform aims to ensure that all participants, regardless of scale or background, can share in the value generated by computing power. By fostering an inclusive and collaborative mining ecosystem, Miners.Club promotes trust and transparency while maximizing the utility of tokenized computing resources. A key component of Miners.Club is *MinerBase*, Europe’s largest self-operated Bitcoin mining facility. Established in 2013, MinerBase has secured over $300 million in investments and operates more than 40,000 advanced Bitcoin mining machines. The facility employs cutting-edge computing power routing and optimization technologies to maintain stable and efficient mining operations. This infrastructure ensures consistent returns for miners while upholding high standards of transparency and operational efficiency. Miners.Club envisions a future where computing power is as critical as traditional energy resources. The platform advocates for the financialization and decentralization of the mining industry, making mining accessible to a broader audience. This vision is facilitated through the integration of decentralized computing power tokens and the platform’s governance token, **$MBC**. Miners.Club continues to evolve its offerings, with ongoing product development and platform updates designed to enhance user experience and expand the accessibility of mining to a global audience.
