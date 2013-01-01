MBC（MBC）代币经济学
MBC（MBC）信息
Miners.Club Project Description
Miners.Club, founded in August 2024, is a decentralized mining platform dedicated to democratizing access to global computing power. By leveraging hashrate tokenization, Miners.Club offers computing power products and services to both individual miners and institutional investors, removing the technical barriers typically associated with traditional mining. The platform enables seamless participation in mining activities through a decentralized marketplace, providing users with a fair, transparent, and efficient mining environment.
At the core of Miners.Club’s mission is the principle of “computing power equality.” The platform aims to ensure that all participants, regardless of scale or background, can share in the value generated by computing power. By fostering an inclusive and collaborative mining ecosystem, Miners.Club promotes trust and transparency while maximizing the utility of tokenized computing resources.
A key component of Miners.Club is MinerBase, Europe’s largest self-operated Bitcoin mining facility. Established in 2013, MinerBase has secured over $300 million in investments and operates more than 40,000 advanced Bitcoin mining machines. The facility employs cutting-edge computing power routing and optimization technologies to maintain stable and efficient mining operations. This infrastructure ensures consistent returns for miners while upholding high standards of transparency and operational efficiency.
Miners.Club envisions a future where computing power is as critical as traditional energy resources. The platform advocates for the financialization and decentralization of the mining industry, making mining accessible to a broader audience. This vision is facilitated through the integration of decentralized computing power tokens and the platform’s governance token, $MBC.
Miners.Club continues to evolve its offerings, with ongoing product development and platform updates designed to enhance user experience and expand the accessibility of mining to a global audience.
MBC（MBC）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 MBC（MBC）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
MBC（MBC）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 MBC（MBC）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 MBC 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
MBC 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 MBC 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 MBC 代币的实时价格吧！
MBC 价格预测
想知道 MBC 的未来走势吗？我们的 MBC 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。