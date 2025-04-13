Lux Token 价格 (LUX)
今天 Lux Token (LUX) 的实时价格为 0.00313212 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.11M USD。LUX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Lux Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Lux Token 当天价格变化为 +21.67%
- 其循环供应量为 994.97M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LUX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LUX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Lux Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00055792。
在过去30天内，Lux Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0045867761。
在过去60天内，Lux Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0011498657。
在过去90天内，Lux Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00055792
|+21.67%
|30天
|$ +0.0045867761
|+146.44%
|60天
|$ -0.0011498657
|-36.71%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Lux Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.50%
+21.67%
+61.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Lux: The Multiplayer Internet, A Unified Way to Navigate the Internet on Blockchain Technology. Unlock Multiplayer Browsing. Explore a Digital Universe Composed of Shared Online Spaces. 🛸 With Lux every website transforms into a unique planet filled with activities and multiplayer features. This is the only overlay you will need while browsing the internet. 🪐 Hang Out And Play Easily: Jump into games and hang out with friends effortlessly in a space designed for seamless interaction and enjoyment. 🚀 There Is No Place Like Home: Design and decorate your own cozy corner of the internet where you can express yourself, unwind, and connect with friends in a setting that's truly your own. 🌌 Explore The Infinite: Embark on a journey through the digital cosmos, where every unique URL is a world of its own, waiting to be explored. Uncover the diversity and richness of the internet's landscapes, one click at a time.
