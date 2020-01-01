LOOPY（LOOPY）信息

$LOOPY is a community-driven meme coin inspired by Loopy, the beloved plushie mascot widely recognized in Korea. As a semi-aquatic animal, the beaver perfectly symbolizes the adaptable and innovative spirit of the Sui blockchain. $LOOPY on Sui is gaining significant attention thanks to high-quality 3D videos showcasing LOOPY in imaginative settings and unique, handcrafted outfits. We are fully committed to expanding LOOPY’s presence within the Sui meme ecosystem and supporting the growth of the Sui foundation by attracting more users and contributors to the platform.