LockTrip 价格 (LOC)
今天 LockTrip (LOC) 的实时价格为 0.214014 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.53M USD。LOC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LockTrip 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 332.25 USD
- LockTrip 当天价格变化为 -0.47%
- 其循环供应量为 16.51M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LOC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LOC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LockTrip 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010253751804557。
在过去30天内，LockTrip 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0013871531。
在过去60天内，LockTrip 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1079873767。
在过去90天内，LockTrip 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0010253751804557
|-0.47%
|30天
|$ -0.0013871531
|-0.64%
|60天
|$ +0.1079873767
|+50.46%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
LockTrip 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.47%
-0.69%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"Disrupting the Travel Industry LockTrip.com is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that allows users to save up to 60% on their bookings by cutting out middlemen and their commissions. Choose among various payment methods such as credit card, popular cryptocurrencies and the native LOC token to bypass payment fees. More than 2.1 Million Hotels & Properties LockTrip is working with the strongest brands in the travel industry to offer its customers first class inventory around the globe. Thanks to our vast network of partners, we are not only fulfilling the needs of our customers, but also let the strongest brands compete with each other. Thanks to our unique reverse-auctioning model, customers will always be presented the lowest price possible. More than 1,000 Airlines to Choose From With more than 1,000 Airlines to choose from globally, LockTrip is better connected than any other marketplace in the industry. Both Hotels & Flights are bookable from the same marketplace in a one-stop shop solution. About the LOC Token LockTrip's unique business model funnels the entire economy through the LOC token. Each booking made on the marketplace results in 3% of the booking value being used to buy LOC from exchanges and burn them. The process is fully automated and can be verified transparently on the blockchain. Deflationary Model Contrary to most other tokens and coins, the LOC supply is not growing or remaining constant. Indeed it is shrinking with each booking and it's subsequent burn. This mechanism will continue indefinitely as there is no limit in time or number of LOC to be burnt. LockTrip is powered by the Hydra chain, which emerged through the combination of the best features of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Qtum chains. It thus presents cutting-edge technology with unique economic features."
|1 LOC 兑换 AUD
A$0.3424224
|1 LOC 兑换 GBP
￡0.1712112
|1 LOC 兑换 EUR
€0.20545344
|1 LOC 兑换 USD
$0.214014
|1 LOC 兑换 MYR
RM0.95664258
|1 LOC 兑换 TRY
₺7.55683434
|1 LOC 兑换 JPY
¥33.63872052
|1 LOC 兑换 RUB
₽23.86042086
|1 LOC 兑换 INR
₹18.34313994
|1 LOC 兑换 IDR
Rp3,451.83822642
|1 LOC 兑换 PHP
₱12.39997116
|1 LOC 兑换 EGP
￡E.10.86335064
|1 LOC 兑换 BRL
R$1.32260652
|1 LOC 兑换 CAD
C$0.30818016
|1 LOC 兑换 BDT
৳25.574673
|1 LOC 兑换 NGN
₦331.28939172
|1 LOC 兑换 UAH
₴9.00142884
|1 LOC 兑换 VES
Bs10.914714
|1 LOC 兑换 PKR
Rs59.6135997
|1 LOC 兑换 KZT
₸112.34236902
|1 LOC 兑换 THB
฿7.33639992
|1 LOC 兑换 TWD
NT$7.03678032
|1 LOC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.1926126
|1 LOC 兑换 HKD
HK$1.66288878
|1 LOC 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.1615414