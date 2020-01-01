LockTrip（LOC）代币经济学
LockTrip（LOC）信息
"Disrupting the Travel Industry
LockTrip.com is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that allows users to save up to 60% on their bookings by cutting out middlemen and their commissions. Choose among various payment methods such as credit card, popular cryptocurrencies and the native LOC token to bypass payment fees.
More than 2.1 Million Hotels & Properties
LockTrip is working with the strongest brands in the travel industry to offer its customers first class inventory around the globe. Thanks to our vast network of partners, we are not only fulfilling the needs of our customers, but also let the strongest brands compete with each other. Thanks to our unique reverse-auctioning model, customers will always be presented the lowest price possible.
More than 1,000 Airlines to Choose From
With more than 1,000 Airlines to choose from globally, LockTrip is better connected than any other marketplace in the industry. Both Hotels & Flights are bookable from the same marketplace in a one-stop shop solution.
About the LOC Token
LockTrip's unique business model funnels the entire economy through the LOC token. Each booking made on the marketplace results in 3% of the booking value being used to buy LOC from exchanges and burn them. The process is fully automated and can be verified transparently on the blockchain.
Deflationary Model
Contrary to most other tokens and coins, the LOC supply is not growing or remaining constant. Indeed it is shrinking with each booking and it's subsequent burn. This mechanism will continue indefinitely as there is no limit in time or number of LOC to be burnt.
LockTrip is powered by the Hydra chain, which emerged through the combination of the best features of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Qtum chains. It thus presents cutting-edge technology with unique economic features."
LockTrip（LOC）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 LockTrip（LOC）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
LockTrip（LOC）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 LockTrip（LOC）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 LOC 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
LOC 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 LOC 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 LOC 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。