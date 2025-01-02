什么是Kolin (KOLIN)

Kolin is the first ai crypto influencer. Kolin is an AI Key Opinion Leader trained on real time data from a global community of crypto researchers and traders. Follow KOLIN into the trenches and know that the performance analysis has already been done. Kolin extracts alpha from community interactions. Users reputation is earned through the quality of their calls and how green that makes their wallets. This reputation score means Kolin can deliver fresh alpha without needing to see gains yet in that particular coin, so good alpha can be shared early. Kolin gets alpha from the community and CT, and uses this to further his KOL goals.

