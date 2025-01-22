Ket 价格 (KET)
今天 Ket (KET) 的实时价格为 0.01331669 USD。目前其市值为 $ 13.32M USD。KET 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ket 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 779.04K USD
- Ket 当天价格变化为 +36.28%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KET兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KET 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ket 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00354478。
在过去30天内，Ket 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Ket 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Ket 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00354478
|+36.28%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ket 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+5.00%
+36.28%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
YellowCatDAO sets itself apart by integrating cutting-edge AI-driven trading mechanisms with a community-centered governance model. At its core, the project leverages an AI agent capable of executing trades across multiple blockchain networks, making it a pioneer in cross-chain AI trading. Unlike typical trading bots, this AI agent not only focuses on profitability but also strategically reinvests gains into the project’s treasury to ensure sustainable growth and support ongoing initiatives. One of YellowCatDAO’s standout features is its innovative ShameFi mechanic, introduced during its presale. This mechanism brings a new level of accountability to the crypto space by publicly exposing the actions of presale participants. It ensures transparency and discourages harmful practices such as early dumping by presalers, thereby fostering a fairer and more stable ecosystem. This unique approach aligns with the project’s ethos of transparency and trust, making it one of the few projects actively addressing the challenges of launch-stage tokenomics. The project also offers a real-time transparency dashboard, which allows community members to monitor key activities such as token movements, and sell-offs by major wallets. This feature empowers the community with actionable insights, helping investors make informed decisions while keeping the project’s operations in check. This level of openness is rare in the crypto space and is a testament to YellowCatDAO’s commitment to building trust within its community. Additionally, YellowCatDAO seamlessly blends entertainment with functionality by introducing elements of EntertainmentFi. Through creative community engagement, such as raffles and interactive events, the project adds a layer of fun and inclusivity to its otherwise utility-driven model. These activities not only strengthen community bonds but also contribute to the project’s treasury, creating a self-reinforcing growth cycle. YellowCatDAO’s ability to integrate transparency, innovative tokenomics, AI-driven trading, and community interaction into one cohesive ecosystem makes it a truly unique project. By addressing pain points such as presale accountability, lack of transparency, and uninspired utility, it sets a new standard for decentralized autonomous organizations. With its bold vision and practical solutions, YellowCatDAO offers a fresh perspective on how blockchain technology can be leveraged for innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 KET 兑换 AUD
A$0.0211735371
|1 KET 兑换 GBP
￡0.0107865189
|1 KET 兑换 EUR
€0.0126508555
|1 KET 兑换 USD
$0.01331669
|1 KET 兑换 MYR
RM0.0591261036
|1 KET 兑换 TRY
₺0.4747399985
|1 KET 兑换 JPY
¥2.0767378055
|1 KET 兑换 RUB
₽1.317020641
|1 KET 兑换 INR
₹1.1520268519
|1 KET 兑换 IDR
Rp214.7852925107
|1 KET 兑换 PHP
₱0.7792926988
|1 KET 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.6694300063
|1 KET 兑换 BRL
R$0.0801664738
|1 KET 兑换 CAD
C$0.0190428667
|1 KET 兑换 BDT
৳1.6125179921
|1 KET 兑换 NGN
₦20.6459298422
|1 KET 兑换 UAH
₴0.5610321497
|1 KET 兑换 VES
Bs0.73241795
|1 KET 兑换 PKR
Rs3.6928513039
|1 KET 兑换 KZT
₸6.939327159
|1 KET 兑换 THB
฿0.4507699565
|1 KET 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4365210982
|1 KET 兑换 CHF
Fr0.011985021
|1 KET 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1036038482
|1 KET 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1329005662