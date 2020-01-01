Kasper（KASPER）信息

Kasper (KASPER on KRC20) was fair launched with a total of 1,000,000 mints, representing our entire supply of 28,700,000,000 KASPER tokens. This launch ensured full transparency and equal opportunity for all participants, with no pre-mining or insider allocations. Each mint was open to the public, giving the community full access to the entire supply from the very beginning, aligning with our commitment to fairness and decentralization. This approach guarantees that every token in circulation was minted under the same conditions, making Kasper a truly community-driven project.