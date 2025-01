什么是Kappy (KAPPY)

At its core, Kappy represents the fusion of anime’s creative spirit with current trending, AI technology. Our mascot, an irreverent capybara with an IDGAF attitude, embodies both the playful nature of both anime and web3 culture. We will also be making use of AI to allow Kappy to come to “life” to interact with crypto community through X while riding on the current trend in solana chain. Stay chill, aim high

