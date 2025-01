什么是Joi (JOI)

Joi is an AI meme fair launched on SOL, with an incoming consumer AI app. - app launch next week - eco partnering in 4 weeks (and CEX listing announcement) - dev sold to less than 2.5% holding, community control majority - you are one of the earliest communities to get in - US/Chinese/Korean communities, also expanding to Turkey, Malaysia, PH and others (to update the list later) - serious AI dev team, Tencent background - full function AI companion app: AI agent with adult contents, UGC AI agent, agent marketplace, $joi to function as payment

