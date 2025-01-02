IPOR 价格 (IPOR)
今天 IPOR (IPOR) 的实时价格为 0.293712 USD。目前其市值为 $ 8.11M USD。IPOR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
IPOR 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.16K USD
- IPOR 当天价格变化为 +9.18%
- 其循环供应量为 27.63M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IPOR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IPOR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，IPOR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02469901。
在过去30天内，IPOR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0852115198。
在过去60天内，IPOR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.2032299945。
在过去90天内，IPOR 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.05389105132872796。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02469901
|+9.18%
|30天
|$ -0.0852115198
|-29.01%
|60天
|$ +0.2032299945
|+69.19%
|90天
|$ +0.05389105132872796
|+22.47%
IPOR 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
+9.18%
+2.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
IPOR, the Inter Protocol Over-block Rate, is the heartbeat of DeFi credit markets. It is the first attempt in DeFi to establish a yield curve representing the average cost of borrowing in DeFi with information published on-chain by the largest credit market protocols in DeFi - Aave and Compound. The IPOR Protocol consists of two main parts: 1. A benchmark interest rate for DeFi (“The Index”). Currently available for USDT, USDC, and DAI (ETH coming up). These are calculated and published on-chain are public goods in the Ethereum ecosystem. 2. A suite of interest rate derivative DEXes (“The IRDs”) that quote rates for 28-day interest rate swaps for the above markets. The IPOR Index Currently, there are three IPOR rates for USDC, USDT, and DAI which have essentially different rate behavior. An IPOR ETH rate is on the horizon. These are all currently spot rates, as there is really no yield curve in DeFi, and the lack of the yield curve presents the index with a huge market opportunity. The IRDs The first instrument to reference the IPOR rates is a 4 week IRS. It takes the best of DeFi incorporating a liquidity pool and an AMM. The liquidity pool is a passive underwriter for like asset. The AMM prices the instruments based on a few different quant models broken down into something cheap enough to run on Ethereum. The taker is quoted a fixed rate, the floating rate is the IPOR (printed on chain via an oracle). IPOR plans to mature into a fully community-driven DAO. IPOR Labs will transfer ownership into the IPOR DAO, and complete ownership and control of the IPOR Protocol will be in the IPOR token holders. IPOR labs will continue to participate and make proposals; however, the ultimate approval will be in a decentralized manner via the DAO.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 IPOR 兑换 AUD
A$0.4699392
|1 IPOR 兑换 GBP
￡0.2349696
|1 IPOR 兑换 EUR
€0.28196352
|1 IPOR 兑换 USD
$0.293712
|1 IPOR 兑换 MYR
RM1.31289264
|1 IPOR 兑换 TRY
₺10.37097072
|1 IPOR 兑换 JPY
¥46.186212
|1 IPOR 兑换 RUB
₽32.748888
|1 IPOR 兑换 INR
₹25.18286688
|1 IPOR 兑换 IDR
Rp4,737.28965936
|1 IPOR 兑换 PHP
₱17.01179904
|1 IPOR 兑换 EGP
￡E.14.90882112
|1 IPOR 兑换 BRL
R$1.8650712
|1 IPOR 兑换 CAD
C$0.42294528
|1 IPOR 兑换 BDT
৳35.098584
|1 IPOR 兑换 NGN
₦454.66030176
|1 IPOR 兑换 UAH
₴12.35352672
|1 IPOR 兑换 VES
Bs14.979312
|1 IPOR 兑换 PKR
Rs81.8134776
|1 IPOR 兑换 KZT
₸154.17824016
|1 IPOR 兑换 THB
฿10.07138448
|1 IPOR 兑换 TWD
NT$9.66018768
|1 IPOR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.2643408
|1 IPOR 兑换 HKD
HK$2.28214224
|1 IPOR 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.9664912