Intrepid Token（INT）信息

INT is the token of Intrepidgains community DAO. The current utility will allow holders to access a proprietary application. The app operates by employing mathematical correlations, utilizing formulas such as Bayes' theorem, to analyze the relationship between a project's performance and its fundamental attributes. We collect data on a project at a specific point in time, examining how various attributes relate to its performance. The app assigns scores to projects: higher scores indicate a positive correlation with attributes historically associated with higher return on investment (ROI), while lower scores suggest a link with attributes typically leading to poor performance.