HyperChainX 价格 (HYPER)
今天 HyperChainX (HYPER) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 307.16K USD。HYPER 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
HyperChainX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 62.62K USD
- HyperChainX 当天价格变化为 +0.05%
- 其循环供应量为 682.07M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HYPER兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HYPER 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，HyperChainX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，HyperChainX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，HyperChainX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，HyperChainX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|-10.10%
|60天
|$ 0
|-14.23%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HyperChainX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.10%
+0.05%
-2.62%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
HYPER is currently trading at $.00041 with MCAP of $ 411,463 Hyper is inspired from Great Jugi Tandon https://medium.com/@Hyperchainx/jugi-tandon-nfts-the-inventor-of-the-double-sided-floppy-drive-7d937705b3ed Bridging the Gap between Blockchain & Gaming NFTS and blockchains are the future of gaming, we at HyperChainX are providing a tailored NFT marketplace and gaming platform. Built by gamers. Upcoming "Hypertron” NFT Collection We are proud to announce that our "Hypertron” NFT collection will be available soon on our marketplace. The utility behind this collection is that your able to STAKE your NFT to EARN from every transaction made on our marketplace. Whitelist spots and a affiliate program will be available for this presale soon! In the rising crypto gaming industry there is a need for a fully dedicated NFT marketplace that is focussing on the culture, history and its future! We at HyperChainX know what our targeted audience is and we follow the trends. Thats why we are the best marketplace for creators and collectors in the gaming niche. We have all the ingredients that the game needs! The launchpad is designed to give NFT collection creators all the opportunities to create a successful launch. We have it all; custom mystery boxes, whitelisting options, free claims, NFT contract creation support and an affiliate marketing program that will boost the sales. Upcoming "Hypertron” NFT Collection We are proud to announce that our "Hypertron” NFT collection will be available soon on our marketplace. The utility behind this collection is that your able to STAKE your NFT to EARN from every transaction made on our marketplace.
