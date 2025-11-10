Haystack delivers the first mobile-native DeFi experience on the Algorand blockchain. By pairing institutional-grade infrastructure with consumer-friendly design, it removes traditional barriers to participation while preserving the core principles of security and self-custody.

Powered by Deflex’s universal order router, Haystack aggregates liquidity across the Algorand ecosystem to provide best-execution trades, real-time portfolio analytics, and yield opportunities. The $HAY utility token aligns platform success with token holders by funding an automated buy-and-burn, unlocking fee discounts, and granting access to enhanced yield opportunities.