$HATCH is a 100% community-owned, fair launch token on BNB Smart Chain with no team, VC, or pre-sale allocations—earned solely by spending in multi-season events within the Hatchlings Games Universe.
Designed for casual and competitive gamers alike, $HATCH fuels a player-driven ecosystem where Revolving Games empowers the community to shape its vision, expand the Hatchlings IP, and distribute assets to a diverse and committed player base.
Combined with future games and token sinks, $HATCH is positioned for long-term scarcity, sustainable growth, and minimal sell pressure.
快速了解 Hatch（HATCH）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
了解 Hatch（HATCH）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 HATCH 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
HATCH 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。