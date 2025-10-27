GUANO 价格 (GUANO)
+1.25%
+4.84%
-4.55%
-4.55%
GUANO（GUANO）当前实时价格为 $0.00018398。过去 24 小时内，GUANO 的交易价格在 $ 0.00017415 至 $ 0.00018236 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。GUANO 的历史最高价为 $ 0.00103775，历史最低价为 $ 0.00016252。
从短期表现来看，GUANO 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +1.25%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +4.84%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -4.55%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
GUANO 的当前市值为 $ 129.49K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。GUANO 的流通量为 705.73M，总供应量是 846244643.0103784，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 155.27K。
今天内，GUANO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，GUANO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000118322。
在过去60天内，GUANO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000531981。
在过去90天内，GUANO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00010505487399153195。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.84%
|30天
|$ +0.0000118322
|+6.43%
|60天
|$ -0.0000531981
|-28.91%
|90天
|$ -0.00010505487399153195
|-36.34%
Guano is the Solana ecosystem’s digital fertilizer and growth accelerator—an innovative utility token created to enrich and expand the BAT economy on Solana. Created by active members of the BAT community, Guano serves as a nutrient-rich digital resource designed to reward participation, encourage collaboration, and foster long-term, sustainable growth across a wide range of decentralized projects.
At its core, Guano exists to amplify community-driven initiatives by providing a mechanism that supports early-stage development and engagement. Just like natural guano enriches soil to help crops flourish, $GUANO enriches ecosystems to help digital communities grow. It is not meant to replace BAT, but to strengthen and complement it—especially in the new environment that Solana offers with its lightning-fast transactions and low-cost infrastructure.
The project’s initial phase is focused on Guano Farming. BAT holders who bridge over to Solana can stake their SPL-BAT into the Cave, a symbolic and literal staking pool, in order to farm $GUANO. This process rewards long-term holders and active participants, giving them an additional layer of utility for their BAT while actively supporting the Solana-based expansion of the BAT economy.
Loading the Cave with Guano is more than just a technical step—it’s a community-wide effort to lay the foundation for what the team calls an Eguanomy: a regenerative, BAT-powered economy built on contribution and shared values. The Eguanomy flips the typical crypto model on its head by focusing not on speculation, but on sustainability. Every interaction within the system—from staking to participation in discussions—helps "fertilize" the ecosystem and prepare it for deeper growth.
But the vision for Guano extends far beyond staking. The token is meant to power DAO-based decision making, provide liquidity incentives, and eventually support tools and platforms that push the BAT-Solana synergy even further. The roadmap emphasizes collaboration, community governance, and decentralized development, with Guano as the fuel behind it all.
In the end, Guano is more than just a utility token—it’s an invitation to co-create a future where communities aren’t just consumers of value, but the producers of it. If you believe in decentralization, in the power of collective action, and in building something that lasts, then now is the time to get involved. Join the Guano chat on Telegram, stake your SPL-BAT, and help grow the future—one step, and one shovel of Guano, at a time.
|时间 (UTC+8)
|类型
|资讯
|10-26 23:17:37
|行业动态
比特币回升突破11.3万美元，以太坊突破4000美元
|10-26 19:10:22
|行业动态
受「PING」爆火带动，x402交易笔数和交易地址数骤增数十倍
|10-25 15:47:08
|行业动态
数据：持有100至1万枚ETH的地址群过去1周增持21.8万枚ETH
|10-25 13:34:16
|行业动态
x402协议周交易笔数环比增涨492.63%
|10-25 06:10:28
|行业动态
数据：今年以来沉寂7年以上比特币苏醒数量已创年度历史新高
|10-24 21:49:00
|行业动态
Base生态部分代币开启上涨，PING、CLANKER与VIRTUAL热度居前
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
