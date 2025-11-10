GUANO（GUANO）代币经济学
GUANO（GUANO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 GUANO（GUANO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
GUANO（GUANO）信息
Guano is the Solana ecosystem’s digital fertilizer and growth accelerator—an innovative utility token created to enrich and expand the BAT economy on Solana. Created by active members of the BAT community, Guano serves as a nutrient-rich digital resource designed to reward participation, encourage collaboration, and foster long-term, sustainable growth across a wide range of decentralized projects.
At its core, Guano exists to amplify community-driven initiatives by providing a mechanism that supports early-stage development and engagement. Just like natural guano enriches soil to help crops flourish, $GUANO enriches ecosystems to help digital communities grow. It is not meant to replace BAT, but to strengthen and complement it—especially in the new environment that Solana offers with its lightning-fast transactions and low-cost infrastructure.
The project’s initial phase is focused on Guano Farming. BAT holders who bridge over to Solana can stake their SPL-BAT into the Cave, a symbolic and literal staking pool, in order to farm $GUANO. This process rewards long-term holders and active participants, giving them an additional layer of utility for their BAT while actively supporting the Solana-based expansion of the BAT economy.
Loading the Cave with Guano is more than just a technical step—it’s a community-wide effort to lay the foundation for what the team calls an Eguanomy: a regenerative, BAT-powered economy built on contribution and shared values. The Eguanomy flips the typical crypto model on its head by focusing not on speculation, but on sustainability. Every interaction within the system—from staking to participation in discussions—helps "fertilize" the ecosystem and prepare it for deeper growth.
But the vision for Guano extends far beyond staking. The token is meant to power DAO-based decision making, provide liquidity incentives, and eventually support tools and platforms that push the BAT-Solana synergy even further. The roadmap emphasizes collaboration, community governance, and decentralized development, with Guano as the fuel behind it all.
In the end, Guano is more than just a utility token—it’s an invitation to co-create a future where communities aren’t just consumers of value, but the producers of it. If you believe in decentralization, in the power of collective action, and in building something that lasts, then now is the time to get involved. Join the Guano chat on Telegram, stake your SPL-BAT, and help grow the future—one step, and one shovel of Guano, at a time.
GUANO（GUANO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 GUANO（GUANO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 GUANO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
GUANO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 GUANO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 GUANO 代币的实时价格吧！
GUANO 价格预测
想知道 GUANO 的未来走势吗？我们的 GUANO 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
热门
目前热门备受市场关注的加密货币
最高成交量
按交易量计算交易量最大的加密货币
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密货币