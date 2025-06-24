Game Guide 图标

今天 Game Guide (GG) 的实时价格为 0.0003586 USD。目前其市值为 $ 355.35K USD。GG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Game Guide 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Game Guide 当天价格变化为 -2.59%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 GG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GG 价格信息的首选平台。

Game Guide (GG) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Game Guide 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Game Guide 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Game Guide 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Game Guide 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-2.59%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Game Guide (GG) 价格分析

Game Guide 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

-0.00%

-2.59%

--

Game Guide (GG) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

什么是Game Guide (GG)

Game Guide ($GG) is a community-driven token and open template initiated by Adam, the developer of SURV, to demonstrate a streamlined approach to turning Web2 games into Web3 applications using the Idos Games platform. By leveraging real code, video documentation, and a playable demo (Survival.io), the guide walks developers through the full process of token integration, wallet connectivity, and on-chain game logic on BNB Chain. The aim is to show that launching a Web3 game no longer demands large development teams or venture capital — just practical tools, accessible infrastructure, and community support. $GG serves as both the utility and reward layer for experiments, incentives, and community-driven iterations. It’s a practical path into GameFi, built for builders.

Game Guide (GG) 资源

Game Guide（GG）代币经济

了解 Game Guide（GG）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 GG 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 Game Guide (GG) 的其他问题

