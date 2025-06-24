什么是Game Guide (GG)

Game Guide ($GG) is a community-driven token and open template initiated by Adam, the developer of SURV, to demonstrate a streamlined approach to turning Web2 games into Web3 applications using the Idos Games platform. By leveraging real code, video documentation, and a playable demo (Survival.io), the guide walks developers through the full process of token integration, wallet connectivity, and on-chain game logic on BNB Chain. The aim is to show that launching a Web3 game no longer demands large development teams or venture capital — just practical tools, accessible infrastructure, and community support. $GG serves as both the utility and reward layer for experiments, incentives, and community-driven iterations. It’s a practical path into GameFi, built for builders.

