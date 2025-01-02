Galvan 价格 (IZE)
今天 Galvan (IZE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 980.48K USD。IZE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Galvan 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 845.11 USD
- Galvan 当天价格变化为 -6.25%
- 其循环供应量为 5.76B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IZE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IZE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Galvan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Galvan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Galvan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Galvan 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.25%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.95%
|60天
|$ 0
|+21.18%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Galvan 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-11.47%
-6.25%
-14.35%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Galvan? Galvan is a gamified Web3 health and wellness platform founded by healthcare and blockchain experts with the mission to “galvanize” humanity to invest in wellness. This mission is being accomplished through an ecosystem that rewards you for making healthy choices, informs you about ways to care for yourself and others, and empowers you to own and control your health data. By leveraging blockchain technology and a unique Proof of Action distribution algorithm, Galvan is turning self-care into a reward-generating activity and reintroducing personal accountability. What is IZE? Put Galvan and IZE together and you get galvanize: to shock or excite someone into taking action. IZE is the native utility token of the Galvan Blockchain and incentivizes all the right actions in the ecosystem, from running a node to going on a run. IZE is used for: - Fees for processing transactions - Staking for new voting proposals - Rewarding active Node Owners - Rewarding healthy decisions in the Galvan Wellness App (coming soon) - Purchasing health and wellness products in the Galvan Marketplace (coming soon) You can get a deeper dive of IZE in Galvan’s Litepaper: https://www.galvan.health/litepaper What is the Galvan Blockchain? The Galvan Blockchain is a layer-2 of Ethereum focused specifically on empowering wellness. It is unique for three reasons: 1. The “Proof of Action” distribution algorithm that follows Swiss utility token standards 2. Scalable blockchain-rewards system for healthy actions 3. Easy participation through Node Software The long-term vision of the Galvan Blockchain is to become the foundation for health and wellness data and transactions. Imagine a world where you can store and manage a decentralized health record, earn rewards and subsidize healthcare costs through healthy actions, and participate in peer-to-peer research studies—all powered by the Galvan Blockchain.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 IZE 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 IZE 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 IZE 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 IZE 兑换 USD
$--
|1 IZE 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 IZE 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 IZE 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 IZE 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 IZE 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 IZE 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 IZE 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 IZE 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 IZE 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 IZE 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 IZE 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 IZE 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 IZE 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 IZE 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 IZE 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 IZE 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 IZE 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 IZE 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 IZE 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 IZE 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 IZE 兑换 MAD
.د.م--