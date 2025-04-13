FLOPPA 价格 (FLOPPA)
今天 FLOPPA (FLOPPA) 的实时价格为 0.00002245 USD。目前其市值为 $ 22.48K USD。FLOPPA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
FLOPPA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- FLOPPA 当天价格变化为 -2.26%
- 其循环供应量为 999.90M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FLOPPA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FLOPPA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，FLOPPA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，FLOPPA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，FLOPPA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，FLOPPA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
FLOPPA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.23%
-2.26%
-92.91%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Floppa was born in the trenches with one mission: to make them great again. With our innovative Raid2Earn airdrop tech, community members earn $FLOPPA tokens by engaging with main account tweets and community posts. It’s simple: join, raid, and accumulate stripes that convert into a share of the $FLOPPA airdrop. Our goal is to empower users to drive change, build a vibrant crypto community, and rise together. Join the movement at floppa.meme.
