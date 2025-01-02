Flat Earth 价格 (FLAT)
今天 Flat Earth (FLAT) 的实时价格为 0.00242748 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.83M USD。FLAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Flat Earth 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.62K USD
- Flat Earth 当天价格变化为 -0.93%
- 其循环供应量为 754.73M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FLAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FLAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Flat Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Flat Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0017289675。
在过去60天内，Flat Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0014809329。
在过去90天内，Flat Earth 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.93%
|30天
|$ -0.0017289675
|-71.22%
|60天
|$ -0.0014809329
|-61.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Flat Earth 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.25%
-0.93%
-3.56%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Flat Earth is about bringing Flat Earth community/movement together in the crypto space. Flat Earth has been a hot topic for decades causing split views and opinions of the Earth that we live on. And now the Flat Earth community have a way to band together, and having fun along the way. Giving back to the Flat Earth community through competitions & giveaways and having plenty of meme's, plenty of fun, plenty of laughter along the way. The Flat Earth meme coin, thats built on Bitcoin and Stacks.
