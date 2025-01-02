什么是Flat Earth (FLAT)

Flat Earth is about bringing Flat Earth community/movement together in the crypto space. Flat Earth has been a hot topic for decades causing split views and opinions of the Earth that we live on. And now the Flat Earth community have a way to band together, and having fun along the way. Giving back to the Flat Earth community through competitions & giveaways and having plenty of meme's, plenty of fun, plenty of laughter along the way. The Flat Earth meme coin, thats built on Bitcoin and Stacks.

Flat Earth (FLAT) 资源 官网