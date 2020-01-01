Flat Earth（FLAT）信息

Flat Earth is about bringing Flat Earth community/movement together in the crypto space. Flat Earth has been a hot topic for decades causing split views and opinions of the Earth that we live on. And now the Flat Earth community have a way to band together, and having fun along the way. Giving back to the Flat Earth community through competitions & giveaways and having plenty of meme's, plenty of fun, plenty of laughter along the way. The Flat Earth meme coin, thats built on Bitcoin and Stacks.