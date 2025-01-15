什么是Etherfuse CETES (CETES)

Etherfuse CETES Stablebonds are composable, self custody, and backed by a real world CETES. Cetes stands for Certificates of the Treasury of the Federation. These are financial instruments denominated in Mexican pesos and are issued by the Mexican government, generally as short-term debt. The profit earned by the holder of CETES is equal to the price difference between acquisition and the nominal value upon maturity. Weekly Rebase: The value of your investment in the CETES Stablebond doesn’t just sit idle; it grows. The APY adjusts automatically weekly based on market conditions, ensuring that your investment keeps pace—effortlessly. The Mexican CETES Stablebond, introduced by Etherfuse, represents a significant advancement in blockchain-based assets, combining cryptocurrency's high returns with traditional bonds' safety. This financial instrument merges short-term rapid liquidity with the stability of government-backed securities, making it an ideal investment choice. With an innovative update to our platform, investing has never been more straightforward:

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Etherfuse CETES (CETES) 资源 白皮书 官网