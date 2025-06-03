什么是EIGENCODE (CODE)

We guarantee performance beyond the current market standard for CLIs. Having Eigencode written completely in Rust grants it excellent performance optimization. We uniquely differentiate ourselves by having not only multi-model support with the ability for users to insert multiple API keys from their favorite AI providers, but we also offer complete local model support so users can run local models for the tasks that are more data privacy sensitive and use Eigencode offline |We also offer parallel coding with concurrency and threading where you can run multiple models in parallel with each other on various tasks if desired - we have more features as well you can read about on our website, Eigencode has been made with the goal of being the most powerful CLI tool in the world and we intend on upholding that promise Eigencode is also completely free to use and can be installed and run straight away - our meme coin works as a unique product incentive that allows for us to dedicate resources to everything Eigencode should need in the future for ensuring our product remains ahead of the curve.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

EIGENCODE (CODE) 资源 白皮书 官网