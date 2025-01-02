Efinity 价格 (EFI)
今天 Efinity (EFI) 的实时价格为 0.253058 USD。目前其市值为 $ 21.99M USD。EFI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Efinity 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 230.24K USD
- Efinity 当天价格变化为 +57.70%
- 其循环供应量为 86.92M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EFI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EFI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Efinity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.09259。
在过去30天内，Efinity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3469922185。
在过去60天内，Efinity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.1772948249。
在过去90天内，Efinity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.223430043972350506。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.09259
|+57.70%
|30天
|$ +0.3469922185
|+137.12%
|60天
|$ +1.1772948249
|+465.23%
|90天
|$ +0.223430043972350506
|+754.12%
Efinity 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.55%
+57.70%
+9.96%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Efinity is an blockchain for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) developed by Enjin. Enjin pioneered the NFT industry in 2017, authoring ERC-1155, the groundbreaking NFT token standard, and launching the first NFT creation platform. Efinity is the world’s cross-chain NFT blockchain. Powered by the deflationary Efinity Token (EFI), the network is environmentally friendly, scalable, and built for games, apps, enterprises, and creators to deliver their own non-fungible tokens to mainstream audiences. Built on Polkadot in partnership with Parity Technologies and the Web3 Foundation, Efinity is a new blockchain that's purpose-built for NFTs. It's a token highway designed to enable a specific kind of future—where NFTs are as widespread and easy to use as smartphones today. Featuring transaction fee delegation, smart contracts, fuel tanks, crafting, discrete accounts, instant swaps, native multisig, price discovery, cross-chain marketplaces, and a NFT launchpad. Efinity’s transactions are confirmed in 6 seconds and scale to 1000 TPS; in comparison, the Ethereum network currently runs at around 15 TPS. Efinity will enable NFTs to be utilized by virtually any industry, unlocking trillions of dollars in currently illiquid and unique real-world and digital assets. Efinity is developed as a parachain on Polkadot, the next-generation, fully decentralized network that is solving the largest issues facing blockchains today, including interoperability, scalability, speed, security, privacy, developability and governance. Efinity Token (EFI), Efinity’s deflationary token is designed for transaction fees, liquidity, and rewards. Featuring community governance for EFI holders to submit and vote on proposals to steer the future of the network. Efinity’s network fees, marketplace commissions, cross-chain bridging tolls, and smart contract fees will go towards yield that can be earned by staking and infusing Enjin Coin (ENJ) and participating in trading and discovering NFTs. ENJ is a critical part of the solution, allowing any user to nominate the most efficient collator nodes that run the Efinity blockchain. Additionally, EFI will be a core utility of NFT.io, a next generation multi-chain NFT launchpad and marketplace. Earned EFI will be required to farm exclusive NFTs and participate in the NFT.io ecosystem
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 EFI 兑换 AUD
A$0.4048928
|1 EFI 兑换 GBP
￡0.2024464
|1 EFI 兑换 EUR
€0.24293568
|1 EFI 兑换 USD
$0.253058
|1 EFI 兑换 MYR
RM1.13116926
|1 EFI 兑换 TRY
₺8.93547798
|1 EFI 兑换 JPY
¥39.71998368
|1 EFI 兑换 RUB
₽28.089438
|1 EFI 兑换 INR
₹21.69719292
|1 EFI 兑换 IDR
Rp4,081.58007374
|1 EFI 兑换 PHP
₱14.64193588
|1 EFI 兑换 EGP
￡E.12.84775466
|1 EFI 兑换 BRL
R$1.6069183
|1 EFI 兑换 CAD
C$0.36440352
|1 EFI 兑换 BDT
৳30.240431
|1 EFI 兑换 NGN
₦391.72872284
|1 EFI 兑换 UAH
₴10.64361948
|1 EFI 兑换 VES
Bs12.905958
|1 EFI 兑换 PKR
Rs70.4893059
|1 EFI 兑换 KZT
₸132.83773594
|1 EFI 兑换 THB
฿8.66217534
|1 EFI 兑换 TWD
NT$8.32054704
|1 EFI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.2277522
|1 EFI 兑换 HKD
HK$1.96626066
|1 EFI 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.5558858