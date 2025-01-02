Eclipse Fi 价格 (ECLIP)
今天 Eclipse Fi (ECLIP) 的实时价格为 0.01605431 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.29M USD。ECLIP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Eclipse Fi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 16.14K USD
- Eclipse Fi 当天价格变化为 +6.20%
- 其循环供应量为 80.39M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ECLIP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ECLIP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Eclipse Fi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00093671。
在过去30天内，Eclipse Fi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0045771865。
在过去60天内，Eclipse Fi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0035437047。
在过去90天内，Eclipse Fi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.010568481598020844。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00093671
|+6.20%
|30天
|$ -0.0045771865
|-28.51%
|60天
|$ -0.0035437047
|-22.07%
|90天
|$ -0.010568481598020844
|-39.69%
Eclipse Fi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.08%
+6.20%
+2.59%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Eclipse Fi connects you with top-tier projects building in the Cosmos and up-and-coming EVM blockchain ecosystems. Our extensive network of quality accelerators, incubators, curators and builders brings you the best startups on the market. Our platform provides builders with the tools they need to launch their innovative projects with active and long-term audiences. Our tools enable lockdrops, airdrops, liquidity bootstrapping, auctions, IDO and more. What makes your project unique? We care about our community’s privacy and are the first zero-knowledge KYC project in the world thanks to our partnership with zkMe. We believe that technical experience should not be a barrier for participation in Web3. We’re partnering with innovative wallet providers that provide seamless participation across blockchains without hurdles, empowering a whole new audience to join Web3. History of your project. We have been building since early 2022 and initially targeted the Luna ecosystem however have since partnered with Binance Labs-backed Neutron blockchain to launch the best projects within the Neutron, Cosmos, and emerging EVM L2 ecosystems. What’s next for your project? Beyond our token launch we will continue to attract and curate the best projects and provide them with the tools they need to build their initial user base. What can your token be used for? ECLIP token can be staked to receive Cosmic Essence which grants increased access and allocation in launches. Stake ECLIP to increase lockdrop and LBA vault deposit caps and earlier access to certain launch module whitelists. We intend ECLIP to be used for DAO Governance and community governance for token launches.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ECLIP 兑换 AUD
A$0.025686896
|1 ECLIP 兑换 GBP
￡0.012843448
|1 ECLIP 兑换 EUR
€0.0154121376
|1 ECLIP 兑换 USD
$0.01605431
|1 ECLIP 兑换 MYR
RM0.0717627657
|1 ECLIP 兑换 TRY
₺0.5668776861
|1 ECLIP 兑换 JPY
¥2.5198844976
|1 ECLIP 兑换 RUB
₽1.78202841
|1 ECLIP 兑换 INR
₹1.3761754532
|1 ECLIP 兑换 IDR
Rp258.9404476193
|1 ECLIP 兑换 PHP
₱0.9289023766
|1 ECLIP 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.8145956894
|1 ECLIP 兑换 BRL
R$0.1017843254
|1 ECLIP 兑换 CAD
C$0.0231182064
|1 ECLIP 兑换 BDT
৳1.918490045
|1 ECLIP 兑换 NGN
₦24.8517507938
|1 ECLIP 兑换 UAH
₴0.6752442786
|1 ECLIP 兑换 VES
Bs0.81876981
|1 ECLIP 兑换 PKR
Rs4.4719280505
|1 ECLIP 兑换 KZT
₸8.4273889483
|1 ECLIP 兑换 THB
฿0.5495390313
|1 ECLIP 兑换 TWD
NT$0.5277051697
|1 ECLIP 兑换 CHF
Fr0.014448879
|1 ECLIP 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1247419887
|1 ECLIP 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.162148531