E4C（E4C）信息

E4C is a gaming ecosystem on Sui built to become the bridge between web2 and web3 gaming. Anchored on its major products, E4C: Ludus, and E4C: Final Salvation. E4C: Ludus is a cross-platform gaming player built in collaboration with Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui blockchain. E4C: Final Salvation is Ambrus Studio’s marquee title that aims to bring 100M users into web3.

Highlights:

E4C: Ludus is a beacon of Sui’s gaming ecosystem, built in collaboration with Mysten Labs. A formidable founding team boasting pedigrees from AAA studios and a proven track record of success within the MOBA genre. Sui’s first major game token launch with the entire protocol’s support behind it. A sustainable, long-term token flow, complemented by a robust token sink driven by genuine consumption demand from players. E4C: Final Salvation is the first web3 project with major web2 publishers on board, making E4C the first large web3 game with major traditional game publisher support. ~1M registered users across multiple platforms