什么是dTRINITY S (DS)

dTRINITY is the world’s first subsidized stablecoin protocol—a new DeFi primitive designed to lower borrowing costs & boost yields. It is live on Fraxtal & Sonic, with planned expansion to Ethereum & other chains within 2025. Decentralized, Fully-Backed Stablecoins – dUSD (USD-pegged) & dS (pegged to Sonic’s native token $S) are fully backed 1:1 by exogenous, yield-bearing reserves. Borrower Subsidies – Unlike traditional stablecoins that pay yields to their holders (supply side), dTRINITY redirects underlying yields to its stablecoin borrowers (demand side), subsidizing their Borrow APYs—sometimes even into negative rates (i.e., you get paid to borrow). Enhanced Yields – Borrowers can loop yield-bearing assets with subsidized stablecoin loans, maximizing profits & capital efficiency. Lenders can earn interest & rewards by supplying dUSD & dS. Lending yields are also boosted thanks to higher credit demand & utilization.

