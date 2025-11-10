Dreamsync is a multifaceted project that combines cryptocurrency, POV (point-of-view) content creation, and community engagement. It revolves around $DREAM, a cryptocurrency that funds a weekly challenge ecosystem and is designed to grow into a larger streaming platform. Every Monday, 1,000,000 $DREAM is donated on-site, and the process is transparently recorded and released to the public every Friday. Holders receive weekly missions and verified participants share in the token rewards, with additional prizes for top creators. Another 1,000,000 $DREAM is distributed weekly to holders based on tier. Dreamsync’s goal is to evolve into a Web3-native, first-person content platform powered entirely by community participation and transparent token flows.