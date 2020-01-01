DOOM（DOOM）代币经济学

DOOM（DOOM）信息

$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.

币种官网：
http://Doom.live

DOOM（DOOM）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 DOOM（DOOM）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 1.54M
$ 1.54M$ 1.54M
总供应量：
$ 3,141.58T
$ 3,141.58T$ 3,141.58T
流通量：
$ 3,141.58T
$ 3,141.58T$ 3,141.58T
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 1.54M
$ 1.54M$ 1.54M
最高价：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
最低价：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

DOOM（DOOM）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 DOOM（DOOM）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 DOOM 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

DOOM 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 DOOM 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 DOOM 代币的实时价格吧！

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。