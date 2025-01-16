DOOM 价格 (DOOM)
今天 DOOM (DOOM) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.72M USD。DOOM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
DOOM 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.43K USD
- DOOM 当天价格变化为 +8.43%
- 其循环供应量为 3,141.59T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DOOM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DOOM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，DOOM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，DOOM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，DOOM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，DOOM 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.43%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DOOM 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.36%
+8.43%
-7.89%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DOOM 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 DOOM 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 DOOM 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 DOOM 兑换 USD
$--
|1 DOOM 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 DOOM 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 DOOM 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 DOOM 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 DOOM 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 DOOM 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 DOOM 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 DOOM 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOOM 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 DOOM 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 DOOM 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 DOOM 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 DOOM 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 DOOM 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 DOOM 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 DOOM 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 DOOM 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 DOOM 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 DOOM 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 DOOM 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 DOOM 兑换 MAD
.د.م--