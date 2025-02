什么是DocuSol (DOCUSOL)

A project that allows users to upload, share, and sign documents securely utilizing the blockchain. We store the file hash in a memo in a transaction and allows for immutable and transparent verification of the integrity of the signed document. We want to bridge blockchain web3 with businesses and consumers in web2. We want to take this process and package it into an API service for businesses or even an in-house solution so that documents will no longer have to leave the company premises and they can send it to just the intended recipients.

DocuSol (DOCUSOL) 资源 官网