什么是DexGame (DXGM)

The gaming ecosystem is a dynamic structure consisting of gamers, game developers, game publishers, game distributors, streaming services, software manufacturers, hardware manufacturers, dueling arenas, and esports organizations . Many components of this structure form the parts of the DEXGame ecosystem. DEXGame has set out with the mission and vision of bringing blockchain technology to the gaming ecosystem. DEXGame’s components consist of users, services, products, and technologies and it is a platform that utilizes a sharing economy with the DXGM token. The designed sharing economy has a dynamic structure since all users interact with each other using the products and services provided. DEXGame aims to provide a customized service with DEXGame products to every user profile in the ecosystem, which consists of investors, gamers, teams, game developers, and suppliers

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

DexGame (DXGM) 资源 官网