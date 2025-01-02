daCat 价格 (DACAT)
今天 daCat (DACAT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 903.24K USD。DACAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
daCat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.59K USD
- daCat 当天价格变化为 +5.39%
- 其循环供应量为 403.09T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DACAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DACAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，daCat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，daCat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，daCat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，daCat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|-23.38%
|60天
|$ 0
|-20.65%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
daCat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.66%
+5.39%
+2.16%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
In the whimsical world of Cryptocurrency, a land where digital dreams blend with reality, there roamed a cat with a swagger unlike any other. This wasn't just any cat; this was daCat, known far and wide for his funky fur patterns that shimmered in hues of electric blue and vibrant pink, and a sense of humor that could make even the most annoying troll chuckle. daCat wasn't just a cat - he was a legend, a symbol of joy and the spirited heart of the community. daCat Token was no ordinary crypto token. It was a digital currency imbued with the essence of community. Each token bore the image of daCat, striking a pose with his signature funky flair. As daCat Token began to circulate, it brought a new wave of fun and funkiness to the world of cryptocurrency. It wasn't just a token; it was a reminder that in the world of digital currencies, there's always room for a little laughter and a lot of funk. And at the center of it all was daCat, the funky and funny feline, pawing his way into the hearts of crypto enthusiasts everywhere.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DACAT 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 DACAT 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 DACAT 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 DACAT 兑换 USD
$--
|1 DACAT 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 DACAT 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 DACAT 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 DACAT 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 DACAT 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 DACAT 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 DACAT 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 DACAT 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DACAT 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 DACAT 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 DACAT 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 DACAT 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 DACAT 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 DACAT 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 DACAT 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 DACAT 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 DACAT 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 DACAT 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 DACAT 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 DACAT 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 DACAT 兑换 MAD
.د.م--